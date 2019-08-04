As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Share Price Rose, Private Trust Co Boosted by $366,048 Its Stake; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $2.36 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 228,537 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Partners Gru Hldg Ag stated it has 3.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 4,625 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Llc reported 121,368 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,837 shares. Factory Mutual Company has invested 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 148,212 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 96,116 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 174,428 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 375 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Com invested in 47,259 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability owns 7,165 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 4,345 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.82% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 64,279 shares. Renaissance Techs reported 283,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 42,041 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Everence Mgmt reported 18,311 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.92% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 162,268 shares. 556 were reported by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.35% or 5,546 shares in its portfolio. Mu Invests invested 3.96% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Orrstown Service holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,545 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd holds 32,941 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 115,225 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares to 9,738 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,999 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 30 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.