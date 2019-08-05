As Marsh And Mclennan Companies (MMC) Stock Rose, Capital International Has Trimmed Its Position by $316,200; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $2.02 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 794,679 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 43,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 1.62 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Issues Statement NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on March 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,711 shares to 24,048 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).