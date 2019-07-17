As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Share Value Rose, Holder Shell Asset Management Co Lowered Stake; Park Presidio Capital Lowered Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $24.30 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 470,465 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 12,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 67,690 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 2,788 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs holds 241,419 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 25.95 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern invested in 1,918 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cantillon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 4.26 million shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 24,653 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co owns 7,798 shares. Wellington Shields And Comm Llc holds 12,198 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 84,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co accumulated 17,548 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 77,759 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Recognized as â€œBest Outsourcing Providerâ€ by Family Wealth Report Awards – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fintech ETFs Mixed On News Of Mega Merger – Benzinga” published on March 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Thai company accuses FIS of interference, IP theft, false statements – Jacksonville Business Journal” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Worldpay Sold To Fidelity National In $34B Deal To ‘Accelerate The Future Of Finance’ – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS and Banco Bradesco Close Agreement to Unwind Joint Venture and Form New Long-term Commercial Arrangement – Business Wire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.32 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 74,714 shares to 486,426 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 56,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates holds 47 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability accumulated 2,163 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 106,120 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 202,579 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 526,405 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 55 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 149,032 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Us Bancorp De owns 2,746 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 6,212 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 97 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 4.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.49M for 13.28 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.