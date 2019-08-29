As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 75,770 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $254.61. About 103,237 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares to 702,151 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has 109,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 5,395 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tremblant Capital Grp invested 0.84% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com owns 52,694 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Company has 71,568 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 165,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 24,271 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.14% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 47,131 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,368 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 24,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Argent Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,917 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

