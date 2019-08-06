As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Share Price Declined, Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.77 Million; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Stake by $5.81 Million; Stock Value Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 668,855 shares traded or 99.11% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Expects Deal to Close in 2nd Half; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Still Wins as Celebs Delete Profiles But Keep `Instas’; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 58,568 shares to 158,568 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker Cap reported 0.65% stake. Sei Investments holds 0.54% or 958,025 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.09% or 22,873 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc holds 0.15% or 17,230 shares. Broad Run Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 103,638 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp Holdings Limited owns 451,700 shares. Bender Robert And Associate, California-based fund reported 53,833 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 75,618 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 146,890 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,819 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 81,481 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 861,515 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Lc reported 692,201 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 3.32M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares to 522,326 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.