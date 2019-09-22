As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Market Value Declined, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Position; Seizert Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Cardinal Health Com (CAH) by $343,429

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 29,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 22,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 3.97M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 288,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 16,345 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 304,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 395,339 shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Agrees to Acquire ILG for About $4.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 31,815 shares to 45,551 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,109 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 4,590 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 881,578 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Federated Pa owns 259,573 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Group Inc Inc holds 117,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity stated it has 4,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 860,367 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ameriprise has 7.06M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 27,700 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Company owns 33,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NGHC, GTT, CAH and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54M for 13.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 111,792 shares to 121,220 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 127,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).