As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Market Value Declined, Clearline Capital LP Decreased Holding; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.56 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $220.99. About 2.12M shares traded or 21.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 182,761 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 2018 YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 72,836 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 93,767 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,725 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 10,028 are held by First Advisors Lp. Newbrook Limited Partnership owns 2.31% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 303,305 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 88,537 shares. Bluecrest Limited accumulated 2,557 shares. 215 were reported by Whittier. Brinker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,870 shares. 623 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.39% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 60,341 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares to 522,326 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,975 shares to 87,030 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 134,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,827 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan reported 30,409 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 36.12 million shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,837 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 109,742 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,167 shares or 0.27% of the stock. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0.04% or 157,690 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 370,178 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Company reported 22,099 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com holds 0.28% or 45,406 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 135,121 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Evermay Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 4.21% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 246,482 shares.