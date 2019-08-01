As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Market Valuation Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.22 Million; Swedbank Raised Position in Prologis (PLD)

Swedbank increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 524,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 987,101 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 45,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 47,131 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $7.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.84. About 569,075 shares traded or 80.96% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Contract Sales Growth 7%-12%; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Newbrook Cap Advisors Lp, New York-based fund reported 303,305 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 2,897 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 238,845 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr stated it has 4,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 44,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pettee Investors stated it has 8,605 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 13,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 5,745 shares. Tompkins holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 52,274 shares to 67,274 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 12,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – prnewswire.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations’ Big Acquisition Is Still Weighing on Its Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Introduces Exciting New Destination Experiences for Owners, Members and Guests of Select Vacation Ownership Brands with New Relationship with PlacePass – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vail Resorts Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl owns 1,075 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 892,576 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 9.43 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Tru LP holds 168,470 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1.58 million were reported by Parametric Associate Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 109 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 224,595 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 18,091 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.94M shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 0.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 2,862 shares. Consolidated Gp Limited Liability Company reported 29,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).