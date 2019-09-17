As Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Stake; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.29. About 117,574 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 15/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 230,620 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CopperWynd Resort & Club, in Scottsdale’s Living Desert, is Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s First Managed Resort in Arizona – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.53 million for 13.14 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.58 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

