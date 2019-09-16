As Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Valuation Declined, Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Holding by $7.15 Million; Churchill Management Maintains Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 100.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 23,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 47,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, up from 23,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.41. About 885,176 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 61,829 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,900 shares to 213,491 shares, valued at $17.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 60,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,275 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited reported 6,498 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.42% or 233,000 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.04% or 2,113 shares. Westwood stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wright Investors Service Inc holds 0.58% or 8,826 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,150 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mufg Americas holds 8,061 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,152 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 1,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Mu Invests has 3.84% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.85 million for 13.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 167,011 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 253 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 149,730 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 34,471 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 5,462 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 5,649 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0.02% or 912,769 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 897 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,892 shares. London Com Of Virginia holds 0% or 2,284 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 2,763 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 1,938 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc has 189 shares.