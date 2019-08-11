As Marriott Vacations W (VAC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Position; Stepstone Group LP Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) Trimmed by $721,515 as Market Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations W (VAC) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 15,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 13,558 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 29,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations W for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 277,563 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 70,568 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. 3,100 shares valued at $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.16% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 20,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 210,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Grp Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 41,619 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 193,727 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 229,159 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 23,638 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grp One Trading Lp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware reported 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.02% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Ftb invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New South Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,395 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,500 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company reported 127,049 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. Jump Trading Lc holds 2,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 19,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 0% or 623 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Smithfield Company owns 850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 37,645 shares. 108,313 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund.