As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose, Savant Capital Lowered by $516,180 Its Position; Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding by $2.98 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 11,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 94,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.11 million, down from 106,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 2.54 million shares traded or 54.33% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 50,600 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 29,518 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,105 are held by Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il. First Trust Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 7,822 are owned by Csat Advisory L P. Caprock Gru reported 1,497 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 13,282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Lc has 78,564 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,968 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co reported 56,683 shares. Washington Trust Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 40,794 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Captrust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 9,729 shares.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 31,711 shares to 187,045 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.98 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 10,319 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vanguard Group owns 71.01M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 7,996 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 1.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 869,919 shares. St Germain D J reported 1,538 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 229,930 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Midas Mngmt Corporation, New York-based fund reported 13,400 shares. First Washington Corp accumulated 150 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 6,365 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr accumulated 2,855 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 5,285 shares to 94,826 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 4,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

