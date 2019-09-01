As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose, Gilman Hill Asset Management Increased Holding; As Trex Co (TREX) Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 31,340 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 18,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 252,042 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 7,765 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, up from 5,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 17.36% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And owns 4,498 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department reported 113 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% or 415,280 shares. 4,125 are held by Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1.07 million are owned by Primecap Mngmt Com Ca. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 12,326 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,790 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 333 shares. Cullinan Assoc owns 1,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 2,761 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Com invested in 0.07% or 163,439 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares to 129,990 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares to 123,200 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,038 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 9,004 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 17,786 shares. Ls Investment invested in 0.01% or 3,063 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 260,999 shares. Pdt Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). South Dakota Inv Council holds 6,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Gp Llc has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7,687 shares. Amer Century owns 98,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 950 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,906 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Company accumulated 179,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs has 6,869 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation stated it has 7,900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

