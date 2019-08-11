As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Value Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $307.06 Million; Ecor1 Capital Lowered Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $23.77 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.97M market cap company. It closed at $14 lastly. It is up 69.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advisors Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 32,944 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% stake. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Piedmont Invest holds 25,048 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 18,938 shares. 14,087 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Corbyn Investment Md owns 18,000 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.29% stake. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 14,147 shares. Adelante Cap Management Lc holds 2.34% or 382,395 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc has 1,766 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Marsico Ltd Liability Corp owns 387,501 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.15% or 8,910 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott International Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Marriott Falls After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $425.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Appointment of John McHutchison, AO, MD, as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Recent Assembly Biosciences Weakness Provides Attractive Entry Point, B Riley FBR Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at 2018 AASLD – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.