As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Value Rose, Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding Has Raised by Spark Investment Management Llc

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 234.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 679,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 969,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 290,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.425. About 6.00 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Possible Ways Companies Can More Efficiently Explore Innovations in Buprenorphine Products; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 20/04/2018 – FDA Draft Guidance Outlines Current Thinking About Drug Development and Trial Design Issues Relevant to the Study of Sustained-Release ‘Depot’ Buprenorphine Products; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 1.53 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 668,600 shares to 209,500 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 322,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,084 shares, and cut its stake in Principia Biopharma Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Strs Ohio invested in 133,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Management LP De holds 0.13% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 400,932 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 531,570 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 136,618 shares. Paloma has 23,876 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 253,785 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has 255,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 269,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Assetmark Incorporated has 322 shares. Chou Associate Inc holds 880,000 shares.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.