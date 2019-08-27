As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased Position by $5.57 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $10.35 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 44,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.57M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 225,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.44 million, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.19 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares to 571,515 shares, valued at $118.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,110 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 180,080 shares stake. Beck Cap Management Limited Co reported 16,622 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Com reported 2,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 118,102 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated owns 29,854 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co owns 45,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Interest Ca stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,908 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Joel Isaacson And Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 28,770 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 13,126 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,816 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 231 shares.

