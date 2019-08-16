As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose, Lincoln Capital Has Increased Stake by $407,750; Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $3.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.78. About 684,879 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 67.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 377,631 shares traded or 45.87% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,068 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 2.33% or 365,607 shares. American National Registered Advisor has 5,360 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 0.05% or 8,710 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd owns 29,396 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Com invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Corbyn Inv Management Inc Md owns 18,000 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 19,805 are owned by Laffer Invests. Tarbox Family Office holds 333 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 13,126 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 0.35% or 17,260 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 3 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 1.55 million shares.

