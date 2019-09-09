As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose, Holder Lincoln Capital Raised Stake; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Has Raised by $15.24 Million Its Stake

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 718,929 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 56,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 182,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.28M, up from 126,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $269.87. About 310,007 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary reported 8,022 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 915 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,580 shares. Financial Advantage Incorporated stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Horizon Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,611 shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca stated it has 2,035 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 116,292 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 1,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc stated it has 8,406 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartford Investment Mngmt Co reported 30,542 shares. 9,150 were accumulated by Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas.

