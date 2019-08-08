As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Increased Stake; Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $2.51 Billion; Shares Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 1.96M shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 212,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.74B, up from 199,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.74. About 2.40M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,556 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 17,494 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap Management Va has invested 1.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 23 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 110,443 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com invested 2.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M Securities has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Consolidated Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,960 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Glob Thematic Prtn Ltd has invested 4.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lee Danner & Bass reported 18,300 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 7,611 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 189,269 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,141 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.73% or 32,858 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 801 shares to 49,538 shares, valued at $7.91B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 177,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Era Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott International Announces Release Date For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will High Costs Mar Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Falls After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.