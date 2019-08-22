As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Its Stake; Intrust Bank Na Decreased Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $300,974 as Market Value Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.65M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company has 19,511 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.89% or 10,357 shares. Jnba has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Lc invested in 0.58% or 98,741 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has invested 1.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbo And Limited Liability Company invested in 115,096 shares or 3.39% of the stock. 15,813 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 6,583 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 15,599 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Co holds 2.76M shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 2.67% or 255,330 shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na invested in 1.34% or 54,169 shares. Gladius Cap Management LP reported 16,019 shares.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will High Costs Mar Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed Q2 Earnings Results Put Automotive ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate reported 317,490 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,917 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.03% or 960,290 shares. Invesco Limited owns 4.05 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 315,550 shares. Heritage Investors Management invested 2.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Florida-based Camarda Finance Limited has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.57% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Green Valley Limited Liability Corp holds 2.33% or 365,607 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Limited reported 57,743 shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 2,664 shares stake. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 1,583 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 53,392 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Richard Bernstein Limited Com owns 29,396 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).