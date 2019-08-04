As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Stake by $30.65 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Holder Fil LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.05 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 55,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 55,945 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 111,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 9.14 million shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 30/04/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: Maple Leafs say Lamoriello will not return as GM next season. Story to come; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – RENEWED FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $10.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR FACILITY, A $4.0 BLN THREE-YEAR FACILITY, AND A $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 18/04/2018 – GM Proposes Package for Korean Workers as Deadlock Continues; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA NEEDS $600 MLN IN OPERATIONAL FUNDS BY END-APRIL

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Automakers Choose California Over Trump – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ford adds KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney to its board – Buffalo Business First” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 194,472 shares to 473,984 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 406,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC).

