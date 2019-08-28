As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose, Veritable LP Lowered Its Stake by $4.38 Million; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Shares Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Boosted by $3.24 Million Its Holding

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 35,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 11,339 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 46,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.35. About 1.21M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 367.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 52,800 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Terreno Buys Property in Auburn, Continues Expansion Moves – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Declares Senior Notes Offering Due to Mature in 2027 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allot – The Under-Cover SaaS Player – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il invested in 4,649 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.15% or 5,605 shares in its portfolio. First National Com holds 0.03% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,948 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 59,665 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 381 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.06% or 136,000 shares. Hs Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.23M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.67% or 156,767 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 83,341 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 255,024 shares. 125 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 32,332 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,070 shares to 27,735 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 14,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 9,400 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).