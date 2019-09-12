As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake; Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Stake in Revlon (REV) by $6.17 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 44,164 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 18,127 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 22,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 459,474 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Aperio Limited Liability Com owns 4,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Lc has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 1,896 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Paloma Management reported 21,255 shares. Coatue Management Ltd holds 10,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Financial Bank Of America De reported 6,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0% or 12,200 shares. Art Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Js Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 10,800 shares. Mittleman Brothers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 37.85% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,598 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 400 shares. Fiera has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt owns 4,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 26,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,345 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Johnson Finance Gru Incorporated invested in 50 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 102,826 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). King Luther Capital reported 1,605 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 565,411 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 289,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 0.65% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 78,965 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 175,552 shares to 762,928 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.29M for 22.22 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

