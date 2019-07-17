As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose, Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake; Jfs Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 771,849 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $425.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Patten Group owns 10,498 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 12,326 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 620,756 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 370 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% or 43,400 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.12% or 82,024 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 24,371 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advisory Ltd Co holds 1,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,908 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.09% or 856,338 shares in its portfolio.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11,702 shares to 2,876 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,571 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.