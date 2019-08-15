As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Value Rose, Lincoln Capital Boosted Its Stake; Lazard Asset Management Maintains Holding in Td Ameritrade (AMTD)

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade (AMTD) by 1144.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 213,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 231,878 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59 million, up from 18,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 1.18 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company's stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 731,217 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gru reported 1,617 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 79,374 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Tru Division invested in 0.23% or 65,764 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd reported 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Community National Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 32,332 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 220,543 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 14,087 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). American Gp invested in 114,248 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 856,338 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Lc has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Captrust Advsrs has 9,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gru invested in 0% or 80 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE) by 14,006 shares to 149,767 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 141,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,816 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust reported 0.03% stake. Art Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 93,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.1% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 355,593 shares. Northpointe Lc accumulated 70,685 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 0.06% or 350,800 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 45,160 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Amp invested 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 117,241 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 164,993 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 50 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Cetera Advisor Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 5,509 shares. 1.01 million are held by Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd reported 0.06% stake.