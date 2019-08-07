As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Price Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $359,875; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,916 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 9,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 3.68M shares traded or 118.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 89,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 391,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, down from 480,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 78,888 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares to 12,664 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Washington has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartford Investment Management Com invested in 0.11% or 30,542 shares. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.1% or 17.08M shares in its portfolio. 14,042 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Cap Invsts stated it has 12.71M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rafferty Asset Management reported 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Zevin Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,795 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 1,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co Inc has 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,498 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,078 shares in its portfolio.

