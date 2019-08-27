As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Price Rose, Lincoln Capital Upped Position; As Ciena (CIEN) Share Value Rose, Holder Sei Investments Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $303,733

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 355,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 364,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 70,587 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 1,014 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 22,508 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,790 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Ltd has 1,251 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 10,458 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.35% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 6,244 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Stifel Fin has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 50 are owned by Johnson Group. First Manhattan holds 0% or 570 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 328,875 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.04% stake.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 29,821 shares to 70,296 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 22,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Lc holds 0.08% or 50,110 shares in its portfolio. 3.07M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Natixis accumulated 28,892 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sadoff Mgmt Lc stated it has 937,800 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.75M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 33,600 shares. Pdt Ltd invested in 258,100 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Strs Ohio holds 30,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 13,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com reported 22,994 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 302,418 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,941 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 90,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

