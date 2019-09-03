As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Lincoln Capital Has Raised Holding; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Holder Echo Street Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 40,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 138,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08 million, up from 98,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 373,286 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 522,560 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 180,097 shares to 378,187 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 355,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,385 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 37,502 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York stated it has 203,938 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 358,156 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 6,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability reported 5,044 shares stake. Mathes stated it has 1.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street accumulated 3.98 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lincoln Natl owns 2,053 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc reported 4,159 shares.