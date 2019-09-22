As Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Valuation Rose, Hartline Investment Has Increased Stake; As Otter Tail (OTTR) Shares Rose, Qs Investors Boosted by $547,300 Its Holding

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,083 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 47,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 82,275 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 71,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 108,581 shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil holds 0.04% or 167,188 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 56,683 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp has 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.7% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moors Cabot has 1,872 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.22% or 29,280 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Ca, California-based fund reported 2,874 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.69% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 12,393 shares. Markston Llc holds 0.45% or 27,377 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Llc accumulated 2,522 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.06% or 31,345 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,863 shares to 74,799 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 9,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese trespasser at Mar-a-Lago worried staff by filming, Florida jury hears – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sheraton Phoenix Downtown restaurant closes for renovations – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why Otter Tail (OTTR) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx To Acquire OTTR For Transplant Management Software – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors That Make Southern Company an Enticing Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,995 shares to 320,502 shares, valued at $63.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 35,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,876 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).