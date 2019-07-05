As Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Shares Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Stake by $1.90 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Lifted Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 74.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 787,128 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 9.92 million shares traded or 156.91% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miele Laura sold $114,710. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $520.98M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 11,572 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI).