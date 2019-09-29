As Marriott Intl New A (MAR) Market Value Rose, Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Stake; Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $343,980 as Stock Price Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 31,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New A (MAR) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 18,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 32,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.01M shares traded or 75.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 16,549 shares to 41,234 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Us Shrt Mty Bd Etf by 124,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,088 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 123,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.26% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 41,689 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 24,436 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 2 shares. Carroll Fin Associate Inc has 1,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable LP holds 10,881 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments accumulated 2,123 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 259,088 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 302,749 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 48,941 shares. Boltwood invested in 1,700 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 40 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,115 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 77,285 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. 68,539 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,697 shares. Moreover, Spc Financial Inc has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,645 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt holds 0.99% or 20,998 shares in its portfolio. 2,878 are held by Birch Hill Advsr Limited Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 222,487 shares. 1,292 were reported by Glovista Invests Limited. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 68,737 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,580 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company. Aristotle Capital Management Lc has 1,200 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.02% or 6,125 shares in its portfolio.

