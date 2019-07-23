As Marriott International Inc/Md (MAR) Share Value Rose, Holder United Services Automobile Association Raised Its Position; Eastern Bank Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Upped as Share Price Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,342 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 49,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $228.86. About 756,079 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Marriott International Inc/Md (MAR) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 143,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,875 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14M, up from 185,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Marriott International Inc/Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 2.00 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 169,913 shares to 605,026 shares, valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 28,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,685 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 915 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 2,745 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has 17,798 shares. The New York-based Community State Bank Na has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Sol Capital Management Comm has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,850 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn invested in 5,909 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 45,987 shares. Girard Ltd has 1,763 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 61,698 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. City Holdg accumulated 2,517 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott Expands Presence in Jamaica, Eyes RevPAR Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott to Open W Hotel in Argentina, Eyes Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Antero Midstream (AM) Declines 12.3%: Where’s it Headed? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Issues Q2 Activity Update, Portfolio Occupancy Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,105 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Liability Company. Cullinan Incorporated invested in 12,600 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.06% or 46,344 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 58,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,601 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Webster Bank N A owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 780 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 38,532 shares. 36,869 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Girard Partners Limited has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 58,163 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 0.07% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,280 shares to 28,607 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (TIP) by 325,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,992 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).