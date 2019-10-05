As Marriott International Inc/De (MAR) Market Value Rose, Holder Green Valley Investors Trimmed Its Holding; As Globant Sa (GLOB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $14.51 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc/De (MAR) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 52,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 313,328 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.96 million, down from 365,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Marriott International Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.73 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 143,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 424,163 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.86M, down from 567,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 100,383 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peoples Serv Corp invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Veritable LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0.03% or 48,042 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Toronto Dominion Bank has 165,548 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sit Inv Assoc accumulated 41,665 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 329,701 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 29,494 shares. Parsec Fin Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,968 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies L P. 26,479 are held by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated invested in 10,238 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.47M for 20.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs reported 26,325 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.03% or 49,945 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh has 40,706 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Riverbridge has 1.41M shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 5,428 shares. 80,033 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,987 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 771,497 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 646,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 53,890 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.02% or 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.29 million for 48.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lovesac Co/The by 264,502 shares to 607,359 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 34,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).