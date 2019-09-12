As Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Lowered Its Holding by $475,720; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Holding Has Boosted by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 176,682 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, down from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 1.56M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $19.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Gbl. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 188,549 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) by 663,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $499.29M for 22.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 164,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ami has 0.97% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 13,605 shares. 42,042 were accumulated by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 71,034 shares. 988,730 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation reported 227,850 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 5,383 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cohen Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 2,064 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Linscomb Williams reported 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,790 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 716,707 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 28,402 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

