As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Valuation Rose, Regions Financial Raised by $338,988 Its Position; Nuveen Asset Management Position in City Office Reit (CIO) Has Cut by $2.26 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 205,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 687,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 892,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 360,796 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 1,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 12,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 11,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $405.46. About 132,560 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Putnam Ltd Llc stated it has 14,766 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 36,916 shares in its portfolio. 308,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Lc invested 0.14% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). White Pine Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Icm Asset Mgmt Wa holds 76,180 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 503,288 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 78,084 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 1.15M shares. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 47,563 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 103,815 shares to 110,434 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 229,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

