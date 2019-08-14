As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Share Value Rose, Copeland Capital Management Cut by $2.08 Million Its Holding; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Position in Grifols Sa (GRFS) Cut by $27.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02M, down from 61,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $359.99. About 125,241 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by 46.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.58M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Grifols Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 825,499 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Refinitiv to Redistribute MarketAxess’ Award-Winning Fixed Income Market Data Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess to Participate in the KBW Cards, Payments & Financial Technology Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael Baker Joins MarketAxess as Chief Technology Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why MarketAxess Holdings Stock Climbed 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 73.77 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Com reported 10,105 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 115,831 shares. Argent Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,219 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.1% or 1.41 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,277 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.16% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.05% or 350 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 197,169 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 836 were reported by Parametrica Mngmt Ltd. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 1,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Gp Inc owns 67,081 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,586 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 42,371 shares to 511,928 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 19,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).