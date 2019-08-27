As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Market Valuation Rose, Ashford Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.26 Million; As Envestnet (ENV) Valuation Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 89,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, up from 84,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $400.99. About 113,491 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 90,105 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA) by 7,527 shares to 12,221 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,020 shares, and cut its stake in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019