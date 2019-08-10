As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shares Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Raised Its Holding; As Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stock Value Rose, Page Arthur B Lowered Its Position by $336,918

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 303,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.62M, up from 301,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $362.15. About 142,833 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 3,436 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru Co reported 522 shares stake. Everence Capital Management Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 600 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Northern Corporation reported 0.06% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lpl Finance Llc accumulated 563 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 8,533 shares. Cap Ww reported 380,440 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.2% or 1,394 shares. Headinvest Llc stated it has 1,165 shares. 40 are held by Permanens Capital Limited Partnership. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 384,994 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). First Personal Fincl Serv owns 96 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $22.24 million activity. Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $1.00 million was sold by Magloth Christian. Heidingsfelder Michael had sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M. $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 47,018 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 491,200 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Arizona State Retirement System owns 27,060 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.02% or 896,638 shares in its portfolio. 14,949 are owned by Lmr Partners Llp. 8,961 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,697 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 6,800 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 39,599 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 13 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.07% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 61,357 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 58,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 115,831 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

