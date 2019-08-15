As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shares Rose, Natixis Increased by $877,728 Its Position; Burney Co Stake in Mckesson (MCK) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 157,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, up from 153,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $362.86. About 18,314 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Burney Co decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 31,924 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 36,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 199,419 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 1.5% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 28,685 shares. 16,000 are owned by Omers Administration. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Old Natl Bank In reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0.01% or 167,899 shares. Pnc Finance Gru has 5,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru owns 2,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 3.77 million shares. Advisor Llc holds 883 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 3.2% or 89,191 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 3,589 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 519,605 shares to 68,191 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 100,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,982 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 18,667 shares to 97,891 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).