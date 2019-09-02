As Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Share Price Rose, Holder Primecap Management Company Has Lowered by $13.78 Million Its Holding; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc. (MKTX) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 724,220 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.22 million, down from 780,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $397.62. About 224,537 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 743,295 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 66,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 969 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 978,207 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 0.05% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 16,000 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 33 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 2,356 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.04% or 444,140 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 3.2% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 89,191 shares. Benedict Fincl Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,037 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 153,265 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 2,678 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.86 million for 81.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos by 4,000 shares to 272,700 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Com holds 2,570 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 801,884 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 10,858 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 8,500 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Blackstone LP holds 5.35 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 662,475 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.07% or 131,471 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 250,477 shares. Pecaut And Co stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Epoch Inv, a New York-based fund reported 59,614 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.29M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.