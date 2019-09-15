As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Weitz Investment Management Boosted Position by $7.62 Million; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Price Declined, Grs Advisors Lifted by $2.83 Million Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 810,606 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.79M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 27,983 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel Announces Any And All Cash Tender Offers For Certain Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 210,475 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $128.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 570,019 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 13,131 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 374 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 182,393 shares. 650 were reported by Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 217 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Lc reported 69 shares stake. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,376 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 60,439 shares in its portfolio.