As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Sather Financial Group Lifted Holding; Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Value Declined While Live Your Vision Increased Stake by $413,010

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 2.45M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1138.28. About 6,167 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares to 296,774 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 5 shares stake. Parkside Fin Bancorp & invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,430 shares. 9,066 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 254 shares stake. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) has 0.06% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,429 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4,654 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca holds 15,194 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 292 shares. Sei Investments reported 1,362 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0.12% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 12,491 shares. Sather Fincl Group reported 17,910 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares to 884,148 shares, valued at $45.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Inc stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Salzhauer Michael reported 5,530 shares stake. Fil Ltd owns 3.68M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schroder Mgmt Grp accumulated 0.7% or 10.22M shares. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nippon Life Ins owns 1.03M shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 640,025 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.47% or 877,834 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset holds 0.81% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 195,398 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 93,667 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation reported 9,327 shares stake. Cap Glob Investors stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.