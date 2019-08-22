As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Holding; As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Market Value Rose, Holder Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $14.47 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 82,875 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 45,028 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.47. About 8,992 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25,705 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $189.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,115 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 99,755 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 0.65% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 46,876 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 335,974 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 218 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt has 470 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,875 shares. Wills Fincl Inc invested in 3,378 shares or 2.28% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Personal Financial Service reported 41 shares. First City Capital Management has invested 0.14% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 53,411 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 20 shares. Da Davidson holds 663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 17,268 shares.