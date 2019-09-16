As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Holder Archon Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Ward Ferry Management LTD Trimmed Its Yy (YY) Stake as Share Value Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 305,218 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,393 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1162.98. About 3,494 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 456,600 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $52.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmony Gold’s (HMY) Earnings and Sales Rise Y/Y in FY19 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kohl’s (KSS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is YY a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Central Retail Bank Tru stated it has 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 23,827 were accumulated by Anchor Ltd Liability. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 57,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Communications Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.03% or 195 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 388 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 20 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 11,260 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Llc holds 0.14% or 1,851 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 3 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.06% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 56,965 shares.