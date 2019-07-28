As Markel (MKL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed by $496,548 Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Sigma Planning Has Increased Holding

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 53.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1121.24. About 33,517 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. MARKEL STEVEN A sold 100 shares worth $101,519. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 earnings per share, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70M for 26.10 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual earnings per share reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares to 8,358 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

