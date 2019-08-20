As Markel (MKL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Avenir Lifted Its Stake; Poplar Forest Capital Increased Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $32.72 Million; Share Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22 million, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.6. About 7,483 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt. Select Equity Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Montag A & Associate Incorporated has 6,801 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Wills Financial Gru has invested 2.28% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Lafayette reported 19,982 shares. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Earnest Prns Lc accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr owns 0.1% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 765 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 0.5% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 3,147 shares. Texas-based Greenbrier Prns Capital Management Lc has invested 5.71% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,123 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 115 shares. 11,834 are held by Morgan Stanley. Acg Wealth holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 3,136 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares to 418,072 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 486,741 shares to 68,373 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

