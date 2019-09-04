As Markel (MKL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Raised Its Position; As Oge Energy (OGE) Shares Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Decreased by $2.37 Million Its Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 45,242 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 24,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, up from 19,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1150.56. About 1,456 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D) by 5,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OGE Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. Board approves Q1 2019 dividend; company names David E. Rainbolt to board of directors – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Asset Inc stated it has 5,417 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 31,235 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 36,776 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 75,092 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 12,224 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 269,169 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 20,399 shares. Optimum Investment reported 622 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Rockland invested in 30,673 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 458,041 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Carroll Assocs invested in 0.04% or 10,599 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity. On Thursday, March 7 Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 200 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares to 719,761 shares, valued at $52.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,743 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Limited reported 28,757 shares stake. Cheviot Value Management Lc accumulated 1.82% or 3,756 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Baillie Gifford & accumulated 551,849 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 1,499 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 38 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 140 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,876 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 240 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 34,360 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 60,107 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fcg Advsr reported 248 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. 6 are held by Dubuque Fincl Bank Co.