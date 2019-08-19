As Markel (MKL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed by $1.28 Million Its Position; As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Declined, Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 1,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 5,454 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 6,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93 million, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 567,428 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 53,005 shares to 105,606 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,899 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Com has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Westwood Holdings Grp Inc accumulated 2,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savant Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 250 shares. Moreover, Check Cap Management Ca has 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 740 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 2,124 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 72,707 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1.19 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 639 shares. 5,641 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.9% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 8,192 shares. Wills Fin Group has 2.28% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26,200 shares to 653,710 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,165 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

