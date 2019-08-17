As Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Market Valuation Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management Llc

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 554.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 114,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 134,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60 million, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Markel Corp Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,761 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.