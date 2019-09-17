As Markel Com (MKL) Shares Rose, Barr E S & Co Trimmed by $642,510 Its Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Upped Holding

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 1.08M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,095 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 74,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1175.91. About 10,608 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Markel Gears Up to Buy Back (More) Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel Announces Any And All Cash Tender Offers For Certain Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 EPS, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $109.47M for 37.12 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,559 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 250 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 4,131 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Schroder Invest Management Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 291 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co. Barr E S And owns 74,095 shares or 7.94% of their US portfolio. Davenport Ltd Com invested in 283,018 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 0.04% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 374 shares. Schwartz Counsel has 4,535 shares. Van Den Berg I reported 721 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 2,468 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,744 shares to 89,286 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM) by 21,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,079 shares to 8,849 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,369 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerset Gru Ltd Co owns 1,207 shares. Creative Planning reported 122,026 shares. Bowen Hanes Co Incorporated owns 332,124 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 1.46% or 122,118 shares. Sageworth Trust invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 96,146 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gru owns 8,085 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Addison Cap has 1,979 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stifel Corporation owns 1.18 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 159,179 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).